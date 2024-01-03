[Watch] "This was way higher than yours"- Virat Kohli takes a cheeky dig at Dean Elgar while batting on Day 1 of IND vs SA 2nd Test

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli engaged in a cheeky banter with South African stand-in skipper Dean Elgar during Day 1 of the second Test of the series at Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

The Proteas went for a review as Marco Jansen was confident that he had Kohli trapped in front. The DRS replay showed that the ball was just clipping the stumps, saving Kohli as the on-field umpire had adjudged him as not out.

With the players preparing for the next delivery, Virat Kohli cheekily reminded Dean Elgar about a DRS decision that had infamously gone the latter's way at the same venue a couple of years ago.

Back then, Kohli was the captain of the Indian team and the visitors were distraught to see that an LBW decision had to be overturned since the replays showed that Ravichandran Ashwin's ball bounced too high after hitting Elgar's pads.

Reminding the Proteas southpaw about that decision, Kohli was heard saying on the stump mic:

"This was way higher than yours. This was way higher than what Ash (Ashwin) did to you."

Both shared a laugh and here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli was once again the highest scorer in a bizarre Indian collapse

After bundling South Africa out for just 55 runs in the first session, India would have backed themselves to bat the hosts out of the Test match. However, that wasn't to be as the visitors endured an alarming collapse.

At 153/4, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul looked set to swell India's lead further. However, they couldn't even add another run as India lost their last six wickets in just 11 balls and without scoring a run.

South Africa have already wiped off 45 out of the 98 runs that they were trailing by with three wickets lost at the time of writing. India will need to keep picking up wickets to avoid a massive target.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App