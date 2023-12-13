On this day in 2017, current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma pulled off an incredible feat by scoring his third ODI double-century. The 36-year-old remains the only batter to have reached the mark three times in ODIs.

Rohit achieved the landmark in the second ODI of a three-match series at home against Sri Lanka. After suffering a seven-wicket defeat in the opening game, the Lankans committed the cardinal sin of putting India into bat first on a batting paradise at Mohali.

Rohit needed no second invitation as he flayed the Sri Lankan bowlers to all corners of the ground with his unmatched array of strokes to finish on 208* from 153 deliveries. His knock included 13 fours and 12 sixes, and propelled India to a mammoth 392/4 in 50 overs.

Here is a video of the Rohit Sharma masterclass, his extraordinary third ODI double-century:

Despite a magnificent 111* from former captain Angelo Matthews, Sri Lanka were never in the game and went down by 141 runs.

The victory meant that the Men in Blue captured an unassailable 2-0 series lead. They eventually whitewashed the Lankans 3-0.

When did Rohit Sharma score his other two double centuries?

Rohit Sharma has made it a habit of converting his centuries into massive scores.

Rohit Sharma's first double century was arguably his most important of the lot, as it came in the series decider against Australia in Bengaluru in 2013.

In a series filled with massive scores, the champion batter put the exclamation mark with a majestic 209 off 158 deliveries. His assault led India to 383/6 in 50 overs and proved 57 runs too many for the Aussies, leading to a 3-2 series win.

Exactly a year later, Rohit smashed his second ODI double century against the hapless Sri Lankans. On his favorite hunting ground, Eden Gardens, he became the only batter to score 250 or more in an ODI.

With India already 3-0 up in the five-match ODI series, Rohit pounded the Lankan attack for a blistering 264 off 173 deliveries, including a remarkable 33 fours and nine sixes. It remains the highest ODI score by a batter.

Thanks to Rohit Sharma's stunning innings, Team India scored a massive 404/5 in 50 overs and won by 151 runs.

The veteran batter is coming off a brilliant 2023 World Cup in which he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of almost 126. Rohit also became the leading ton-getter in ODI World Cups, with seven.