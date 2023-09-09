[Watch] Throwback to when Sachin Tendulkar smashed Glenn Mcgrath and Shane Warne to score his maiden ODI century

On this day in 1994, the man with almost every batting record, Sachin Tendulkar, scored his maiden ODI century nearly five years into his international career.

Tendulkar, who became synonymous with centuries throughout his illustrious career, surprisingly played 77 ODIs without cracking three figures. However, the Master Blaster picked the ideal moment to break the jinx, smashing a magnificent century in the second game of a quadrangular series featuring hosts Sri Lanka, Australia, and Pakistan.

At the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the then 21-year-old took to legendary pacer Glenn McGrath, smashing him for 41 runs off his six overs. It was also one of his earliest battles with the late Shane Warne, a rivalry that defined the 1990s.

Winning the toss and batting first on a slow and two-paced wicket, Tendulkar notched up his century in 119 deliveries and finished on 110 from 130 balls. His magical knock, consisting of eight fours and two sixes, propelled India to a competitive 246/8 in their 50 overs.

Although the champion batter had scored six Test centuries by then, it was a monumental moment and a sign of things to come when he registered his maiden ODI ton.

Here is a glimpse of the knock that symbolized the arrival of Sachin Tendulkar in white-ball cricket:

Tendulkar's incredible century was the difference between the sides as Team India emerged victorious by 31 runs. The win proved significant as it led to the Men in Blue qualifying for the final, where they defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to lift the trophy.

Sachin Tendulkar's staggering ODI numbers at a glance

Tendulkar has ODI numbers that other cricketers can only dream of.

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the epitome of batting in cricket, with the legendary batter boasting all the records that matter. The overall numbers are both mind-boggling and awe-inspiring, with over 18,000 runs scored at an average of almost 45, including a record 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

Tendulkar was also the first batter to record a double century in 50-over cricket when he achieved the feat against South Africa in 2010.

The 50-year-old has some nuanced records, including being the only batter to score nine centuries in a calendar year (1998) and among the few with a century and four-wicket haul in a match.

He also holds several quantitative records, including the most ODI runs, centuries, 50+ scores, Player of the Match, and series awards. He is also the only batter with over 2,000 runs in World Cup history and the joint-most number of centuries (6) along with Rohit Sharma.

The Master Blaster was also the Player of the Tournament in the 2003 edition in South Africa and finally won his first World Cup in 2011 at home. Numerous players, including fellow Indian batter Virat Kohli, are chasing the gold standard for ODI and overall batting set by Tendulkar.

The legendary cricketer showcased his genius all across the globe for over two decades in arguably the most accomplished international career to date.