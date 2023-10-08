[WATCH] Throwback to when Team India defeated Australia in the 2011 World Cup quarter-finals in Ahmedabad

Team India and Australia are set to lock horns to begin their respective 2023 ODI World Cup campaign at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The two sides, who have a combined seven ODI World Cup titles between them, have played several memorable matches against each other at the grandest stage. Although India and Australia have played two bilateral ODI series' in recent times, when it comes to their last World Cup clash on Indian soil, one has to go back to the 2011 edition.

The two heavyweights were pitted against each other in the quarter-finals of the tournament. While the Aussies were aiming for a historic fourth title win in a row, the MS Dhoni-led Indian side were trying to manage the expectations of a billion people on their shoulders.

Australia had opted to bat first after winning the toss and riding on Ricky Ponting's hundred, posted a competitive total of 260-6 on the board.

In reply. India got off to a solid start on the back of their in-form opening batters - Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Australia clawed their way back into the game with a couple of quick wickets.

The game was perilously poised following the dismissal of Dhoni in the 38th over. The hosts were still 73 runs away from the target and Australia were just one wicket away from having a shot at India's lower-order batters.

However, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh put up an unbeaten partnership for the sixth wicket under pressure. Raina scored a crucial cameo of 34 runs off 28 deliveries, while Yuvraj Singh stepped up to score yet another fifty in the tournament. He also hit the winning runs, which led to some memorable celebrations.

Yuvraj Singh, who had stepped up with figures of 2-44 in the first innings as well, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"There was pressure, and it was about handling it" - MS Dhoni on Team India's historic 2011 World Cup quarter-final win

Team India qualified for the semi-finals of a World Cup for the fifth time courtesy of the five-wicket win over Australia in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue went on to defeat Pakistan in the semi-finals in Mohali and lifted the title by overcoming Sri Lanka in a tense final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Assessing India's performance in the high-pressure quarter-final encounter, MS Dhoni had said during the post-match presentation 12 years ago:

"70-odd runs needed with the last batting pair, it basically meant if we played 50 overs with Yuvraj and Raina, we would make it. There was pressure, and it was about handling it. Yusuf at No. 7 was going for the runs, but Raina is technically better and we were keen on batting 50 overs."

"That's why we went with Raina, but we know Yusuf can be dangerous. I'd have been satisfied keeping them to 250, we had our best fielding unit today. I think we saved around 15 runs that we hence did not need to chase," he added.

Will Rohit Sharma and company replicate the Men in Blue's efforts from 2011 to get their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign off to a positive start?