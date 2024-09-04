[Watch] Tim Seifert smokes Mohammed Amir for 24 runs to win the game for St. Lucia Kings in CPL 2024 

St. Lucia Kings wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert inflicted some heavy damage on Mohammed Amir in the recent clash against the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The St.Lucia Kings emerged victorious by seven wickets and handed the Chris Green-led side their fourth loss in succession.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons could only put up 142-7 after being put into bat first. Seifert came into bat during the run chase when the Faf du Plessis-led side were placed comfortably at 116-3 in the 12th over. The New Zealand wicket-keeper only had to apply the finishing touches, and he did it in some style to bolster the team's net run rate in the early stages of the competition.

Amir was handed the ball ahead of the 17th over after conceding 21 runs from his first three overs. The Pakistani left-arm seamer was welcomed by Seifert with consecutive sixes, followed by a boundary. He conceded a couple of singles after switching to around the wicket, but Seifert wrapped up the contest with yet another six off the final ball to yield 24 runs off the over. Watch Seifert's assault on Amir right here:

Amir's figures at the end of the contest read 0-45 as his difficult campaign continues. He has taken only one wicket from four matches at an economy of 10.25.

Mohammed Amir conceded 4 boundaries in an over against Dwaine Pretorius recently

The left-arm pacer was tasked with defending 16 runs off the final over during the clash against the Guyana Amazon Warriors recently. He was up against South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius in Antigua after the defending champions clawed their way back into the contest out of nowhere.

However, Amir was unsuccessful in his attempt to defend the score for his side. He was hit for three fours off the first five deliveries, leaving four runs to win off the last ball. The Proteas all-rounder scored a massive six over long-off in response to Amir's full and wide delivery to win the last-ball thriller for his side.

In Antigua & Barbuda Falcons' previous clash against the Barbados Royals, Amir was one of the most expensive bowlers on show. He conceded 44 runs without a wicket to his name in just 3.3 overs during the nine-wicket loss in Antigua.

