[Watch] Tim Southee cleans up Steve Smith for a duck in 1st NZ vs AUS Test

New Zealand captain Tim Southee dismissed Steve Smith for a duck in the first over of the third innings of the first Test against Australia, giving the hosts some hope after a dramatic day full of constant troubles.

Smith and Usman Khawaja came out to bat after Australia had taken a massive 204-run first-innings lead. Southee started with wide good-length balls against Smith, who tried to get bat on the ball early to get going.

The pacer hurled the third one very wide and short and Smith went after it without much foot movement (this is, after his shuffle) and ended up playing far away from his body. The ace batter was in no control of the shot and the ball took an inside edge to crash into his middle stump, forcing him to walk back for a three-ball duck.

It was Southee's first wicket in the Test. He put in a 27-ove shift in the first innings without any reward as Australia, thanks to Cameron Green's 174 (275), racked up an above-par total of 383. New Zealand then lost 10 wickets in less than two sessions, for just 179 runs, after some unlucky and some avoidable dismissals.

One brought two for Tim Southee

Australia decided against the follow-on and wanted to pile up the pressure on the hosts by setting an impossible target on a pitch that had some uneven bounce.

But as if his long-lost luck was coming back, Southee snapped up another wicket, this time dismissing Marnus Labuschagne by getting him caught down the leg-side for 2 (13). But life didn't let Southee go all happy to Stumps.

On the last ball of the day, he dropped an easy catch of nightwatchman Nathan Lyon in slips off Matt Henry's bowling, depriving his team of a chance to have three wickets in the bag before the end of the day's play

