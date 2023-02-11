[Watch] Todd Murphy knocks over Ravindra Jadeja with a stunning delivery

Ravindra Jadeja was stunned by debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday, February 11.

The incident took place during the 119th over when the southpaw left the ball, playing for the turn, but it came inside with the arm to knock over the off-stump. Jadeja looked perplexed and stood there for a few minutes before making the long walk back to the dressing room.

Steve Smith, who dropped Jadeja on Day 2, was delighted as Murphy stretched his tally to six wickets.

For the uninitiated, Jadeja played a part with both the bat and ball in the first innings against the visitors. After taking a five-wicket haul, the Indian all-rounder played a valuable knock of 70 runs off 185 deliveries, including nine boundaries.

The 34-year-old also shared a valuable 88-run partnership with all-rounder Axar Patel for the eighth wicket to put India in pole position.

Rohit Sharma’s ton, Ravindra Jadeja's and Axar Patel’s half-centuries help India take a 200+ lead

In response to Australia's 177 in the first innings, Rohit Sharma scored 120 off 212 balls, including two sixes and 15 fours, to put the hosts in the driver's seat after the middle-order failed to deliver.

After Rohit's dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel smashed half-centuries as India stretched their lead to over 200 runs.

At the time of writing, India were bowled out for 400 in 139.3 overs, with Axar Patel (84) being the last batter to be dismissed. Mohammed Shami (37) also produced a valuable knock as Team India stretched their lead to 223 runs in their first innings.

Earlier on Day 1, a clinical bowling performance from Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India bundle out Australia for 177 in 63.5 overs. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 49, while Steve Smith (37), Alex Carey (36), and Peter Handscomb (31) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

Jadeja and Ashwin will now look to bundle out the Aussies once again in their second innings to help the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. While Jadeja has scalped 68 wickets in 13 Tests against Australia, including the ongoing game, Ashwin has picked up 92 wickets in 19 Tests.

