[Watch] Toss gets repeated after bat lands on the edge for Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat clash in BBL

In a surprising development, the toss had to be repeated for the Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat clash in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday, December 12. That occurred as the bat flip landed on an edge, a rare phenomenon in the sport.

For the unversed, a bat instead of a coin is used for the toss in BBL. Instead of the head or tail, it has a flip or flat.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the toss representative could be seen throwing the bat as the home captain called for it. To everyone’s surprise, the bat’s edge landed on the side. Cricketer-turned-commentator Lisa Sthalekar said:

“Why is it with these grounds? Seriously, this happened to me last summer, I was here.”

The BBL was recently in the news after the game between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers was abandoned due to an unsafe pitch.

Sydney Thunder opts to bowl against Brisbane Heat in BBL clash

Sydney Thunder captain Chris Green eventually won the toss and opted to bowl first against Brisbane Heat in the 2023-24 BBL clash on Tuesday. Cameron Bancroft is making his debut for the Thunder after playing nearly 70 games for Perth Scorchers.

The Thunder are the last team to begin their BBL campaign. On the other hand, the Heat are coming on the back of a 103-run win over Melbourne Stars in the opener, courtesy of an unbeaten 99 (61) from Colin Munro.

The bowling unit also delivered while defending 215 as Mitchell Swepson took three wickets. Xavier Barlett and Michael Neser also picked up two wickets apiece.

The Heat have included Matt Renshaw and Nathan McSweeney. Both players represented the Prime Minister's XI against Pakistan, with Renshaw scoring an unbeaten 136.

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (w), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson.

Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Gilkes (w), Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Tanveer Sangha.

