[Watch] Travis Head falls to short-ball trap in WTC final 

Team India got just the start that they needed to Day 2 as they sent Australian batter Travis Head back to the shed within the first half an hour of play. The plan was set for Head to be tormented with short balls and the southpaw fell into the trap, but not before scoring a sensational 163.

Mohammed Siraj got Head into trouble twice with short deliveries at an uncomfortable height. While the batter was lucky on both those occasions, he could only fend the ball to the keeper on the third occasion. Siraj's roar of relief was natural as Head had been absolutekly brilliant on Day 1.

Here's the video of Travis Head's wicket:

Travis Head's wicket just came at the right time for India

Play on Day 2 started exactly how Australia would have wanted as Steve Smith got two juicy half-volleys from Siraj that he put away for boundaries and brought up his 31st Test hundred. It was also his third hundred at The Oval, proving just how much he loves batting at the venue.

Travis Head also smashed a couple of short balls to the boundary and it felt like India will be treated to more of the same that happened in the final two sessions on Day 1. However, Siraj provided some relief with Head's wicket and that gave the Indians something to hope for.

Mohammed Shami also seemed to find his lengths at the other end as he lured Cameron Green into a big-booming dive away from his body and Shubman Gill completed a fine catch in the slips.

Couple of wickets in the first hour of play on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final has given the Indians a huge boost and they will be hopeful of chipping away with wickets as much as they can.

Poll : 0 votes