[Watch] Travis Head's screamer sends the dangerous Rohit Sharma packing in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Another impactful innings from Indian captain Rohit Sharma was cut short at 47, thanks to an incredible catch from Travis Head during the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Rohit gave India a blazing start and smashed Glenn Maxwell for a six and a four in the 10th over. However, considering it was the final over of the powerplay, the skipper tried to go down the ground once again.

However, the ball stopped a bit on Rohit and the bat's handle twisted a little as it made contact with the ball. Travis Head ran behind from a short point and stretched to his right to complete an incredible catch.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's strikes bring Australia roaring back

Rohit Sharma was once again the point of difference for the hosts as on a slowish pitch, he continued to play his shots and took the game to the likes of Josh Hazlewood. With Virat Kohli also looking in ominous touch, it seemed like the early wicket of Shubman Gill wasn't going to bother the Men in Blue.

However, once Rohit's wicket fell, Australia sniffed a chance to go for the double strike. It worked well for the five-time champions as skipper Pat Cummins struck in the very next over to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for just four.

India will need Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to stitch up a big partnership and get them out of a spot of bother.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood