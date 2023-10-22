[Watch] Umpire tumbles while saving himself from Daryl Mitchell’s straight drive in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

On-field umpire Adrian Holdstock survived a massive injury scare during the 2023 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (October 22).

The incident took place during the 43rd over of New Zealand’s innings. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a length ball and Mitchell launched a straight drive. The umpire fell towards his left to save himself while Shreyas Iyer put in a desperate dive to save the boundary.

The umpire kept his eye till the last moment as he dropped to the ground, preventing an injury to his chest.

Surprisingly, the umpire wasn’t using the protective shield that is usually fixed to their hands to protect from destructive shots.

New Zealand set 274-run target against India in World Cup fixture

A clinical bowling performance helped India bundle out New Zealand for 273 in their allotted 50 overs. Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with excellent figures of 54/5, while Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked up one apiece.

Daryl Mitchell starred with the bat for New Zealand, scoring 130 runs off 127 balls, including five sixes and nine boundaries. Rachin Ravindra also chipped in with 75 off 87 deliveries, comprising one maximum and six boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 159-run partnership and recovered the side from 19/2.

Both India and New Zealand are coming off the back of four consecutive wins. The winner will surely strengthen their chance of a semifinal berth. The Men in Blue are chasing their first win against the Blackcaps in World Cups since 2003. The Kiwis won the last match against India by 18 runs in the 2019 edition (semifinal).

India will play their next World Cup match against England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 29. New Zealand, on the other hand, will face off against Australia at the same venue on Saturday, October 28.

