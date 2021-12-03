[Watch] Under-scanner Mayank Agarwal smashes a boundary to reach 4th Test hundred

Mayank Agarwal has responded to his critics with a magnificent century in the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The batter from Karnataka produced a sweet cover drive off Daryl Mitchell to reach the three-figure landmark. He leaned forward to press the ball well past the cover fielder to the boundary.

Mayank, who has been under the pump, celebrated the century in style. He jumped up and punched the air in joy before yelling out a loud roar. The 30-year-old batter also looked at the sky and said a big 'thank you' to the Almighty.

His partner, Wriddhiman Saha, also gave him a tight hug as the teammates and support staff stood up to applaud Mayank Agarwal's swashbuckling century.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal, who lost his place in the Test side to KL Rahul in England due to an injury, was on the verge of being left out of the second Test after below-par returns in the first encounter.

He only managed to score 30 runs in Kanpur, putting his place in the playing XI under the scanner. However, a hamstring injury to Ajinkya Rahane meant Mayank retained his berth and made use of the opportunity, scoring his fourth Test century.

Mayank Agarwal revives India after mini collapse

Indian openers Mayank and Shubman Gill gave the home side a comfortable start after Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first.

They added 80 runs for the first wicket before New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel induced a mini-collapse, reducing India to 80/3 from 80/0. India started to rebuild once again with Mayank Agarwal leading the pack for the home side.

He forged another 80-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, the Man of the Match of the Kanpur Test, to revive India's innings before Iyer (18) walked back.

Wriddhiman Saha, who played a gritty knock in the second innings of the Kanpur Test, also stood tall alongside Mayank to put India back in the game. At the time of writing, India are currently 207/4 with Mayank batting at 107 and Saha at 24.

