[Watch] Unlucky Ellyse Perry gets out at 99 in Women's Ashes Test

Australian star all-rounder Ellyse Perry fell just one run short of her century in the 2023 Women's Ashes Test on Thursday.

Batting at 99 in the 60th over of Day 1, Perry tried to force a square drive against debutant right-arm pacer Lauren Filer's wide delivery. The ball raced off the bat but straight towards Nat Sciver-Brunt at gully, who held on to it well.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

On the previous delivery, which was almost identical, Perry had tried to time the ball behind the slips but couldn't keep it down and it only just cleared Sciver-Brunt at the same spot to go to the boundary.

After her dismissal, Perry walked back to applause and a standing ovation from the crowd at Trent Bridge. Her knock included 15 fours and came at a healthy strike-rate of 64.71.

Perry was the second scalp of the day for 22-year-old Filer. She got her maiden Test wicket by dismissing Beth Mooney with a near-identical plan. Her outswinger to Mooney in the 22nd over found no footwork from Mooney and the ball flew from the edge of her bat for a sharp catch by Kate Cross at gully.

Perry's dismissal sealed a brilliant comeback from England, who looked down and out after the 119-run stand between Perry and Tahlia McGrath had taken the score from 83/2 in the 22nd over to 202/2 in the 47th over. However, the next four wickets fell for just 36 runs inside 13 overs.

Australia eventually ended the day at 328/7. Annabel Sutherland was at the crease at 39 (71) alongside Alana King at 7 (11).

Ellyse Perry's unbelievable record against England

Perry's knock added to her stunning record against their arch-rivals England. This was her third fifty against England.

Before this Test, the 32-year-old had 683 runs from nine Tests at an average of 68.30, including two centuries. She has also picked up 35 wickets against the hosts at an average of 18.54 with her medium pace and will be a key bowler when England come out to bat.

