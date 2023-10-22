[Watch] Unprecedented scenes as fog interrupts play in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

In unprecedented scenes, fog interrupted play in the 2023 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

The incident took place during the 16th over of India’s run chase. The hosts were 100/2 after 15.4 overs with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer at the crease. The duo engaged in a brief chat with the on-field umpires due to visibility issues before walking off the field due to dense fog.

Dharamshala stadium is located 1457 meters above sea level on the foothills of the Dhauladhar range in the Himalayas. The venue is in front of snow-capped mountains, making it one of the most picturesque stadiums in the country.

The previous World Cup match at the venue was shortened to 43-over per side due to rain. The Netherlands beat South Africa by 38 runs in that game.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer resume chase after brief delay due to fog in the World Cup match vs NZ

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer resumed the run chase against New Zealand after a brief 15-20 minutes delay due to dense fog in Dharamshala on Sunday.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a promising start, sharing a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rohit smashed 46 runs off 40 balls, while Gill added 26 off 31 deliveries. Lockie Ferguson took both wickets to bring the Blackcaps back into the contest.

At the time of writing, India were 121/2 after 20 overs.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand posted 273 in their allotted 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell smashed 130 runs off 127 balls, including five sixes and nine boundaries. Rachin Ravindra also struck 75 off 87, including one maximum and six fours. The duo shared a 159-run partnership for the third wicket to save the Kiwis from 19/2.

Mohammed Shami starred with the ball for India, finishing with figures of 5/54, while Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj settled for one wicket apiece.

