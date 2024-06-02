Usman Khawaja is a fun-loving person on and off the field. The Australian Test opener recently played a hilarious prank by sharing Virat Kohli's picture during the ‘Willow Talk' cricket podcast. The reaction came weeks after Kohli’s gate-crashing incident with Kagiso Rabada in the same show during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The show host congratulated Khawaja on working with Amazon Prime Video, which will broadcast the T20 World Cup in Australia. He pointed out that India vs Pakistan will be one battle to watch out for in the tournament. Khawaja came up with a quick prank by sharing a picture of Kohli in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey to remind him about last month's funny incident.

Watch the clip below:

When Virat Kohli gate crashed Kagiso Rabada’s post

Virat Kohli recently gatecrashed during a cricket podcast on Willow Talk. South Africa and Punjab Kings bowler Kagiso Rabada was on a live podcast ahead of their game against RCB in Dharamsala on May 9. Rabada, with his headphones on, was surprised when he spotted Virat Kohli behind his laptop screen.

Rabada said:

"Virat Kohli is right there; he's dancing."

He then told Virat:

"I'm on a podcast.”

Virat asked:

"With who?"

Rabada replied:

"It's called Willow Talk.”

Following the conversation, the host asked Rabada to request Virat for a hello on screen. Kohli responded:

"Hello boys! What's happening? Big boy KG here.”

The host without realizing that Rabada was using his headphones, asked Virat:

"How's he (Rabada) as a bowler?"

Kohli replied:

"I can't hear anything, so I am just going to keep blabbering as I always do.”

Rabada then decided to answer the question. He said:

"He thinks I am a weak bowler.”

As Kohli left, Rabada continued:

"That's a pretty cool guest on your show.”

Kohli recently won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in IPL 2024. The right-hander, however, skipped the 2024 T20 World Cup warmup game between India and Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday.

The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Ireland at the same venue on June 5. Kohli will look to start the tournament well ahead of the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled to be played on June 9.

