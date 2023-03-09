[Watch] Usman Khawaja hugs Cameron Green after his maiden century against India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 

Usman Khawaja shone for Australia on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against Team India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9.

The opener batted throughout the day, scoring an unbeaten 104 off 251 balls, which included 15 boundaries. The 36-year-old also shared fifty-plus partnerships with Travis Head (32), stand-in captain Steve Smith (38) and Cameron Green (unbeaten 49).

It was Khawaja's first Test century against India and 14th overall.

You can watch Khawaja’s celebration after bringing up his century here:

Khawaja’s innings put Australia in the driving seat, ensuring the visitors reach 255/4 at the stumps on Day 1.

For India, Mohammed Shami picked up a couple of wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one apiece.

“As an Australian, you always want to do that” – Usman Khawaja on century

Usman Khawaja was delighted to bring up his ton against Team India in the first innings of the ongoing fourth Test. He relished batting on the flat deck in Ahmedabad but called it a mental battle to last the entire Day 1.

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, Khawaja said:

“Lot of emotion in that. Has been a long journey, getting a hundred, as an Australian you always want to do that. It's very special. Head took the new ball down. He was smacking them. Was pretty good to watch that from the other end.”

He continued:

“It was such a nice wicket, I didn't want to give my wicket away. It was a mental battle more than anything else. You need to keep doing it for a long time. I had the helmet in my right hand, I told him (Green) just give me a hug, instead of a high five (following his century). I have no superstitions, I stretched a bit in the morning and I was ready to go.”

Usman Khawaja, who scored an unbeaten 195 against South Africa in January, will look to ensure the Aussies post a decent total in their first innings. The left-hander is currently the leading run-scorer in the four-Test series, with 257* runs so far in seven innings.

