[Watch] Usman Khawaja's shocking leave gives England breathing space in second Ashes 2023 Test

England would have been delighted to get something out of the first session as pacer Josh Tongue dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja at the stroke of Lunch on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Warner and Khawaja had added 73 runs for the first wicket and it was turning out to be almost a flawless opening session for the visitors after being asked to bat first. However, Tongue set up Khawaja nicely for the inswinger and the latter shouldered arms to a delivery that ended up swinging into him.

The ball hit the top of the off-stump and Usman Khawaja was shell-shocked to see the ball jag back off the seam. Here's a video of the dismissal:

England need to make further inroads in Australia's batting line-up

Usman Khawaja's wicket doesn't change the fact that Australia have given a brilliant response after being asked to bat first under testing conditions. David Warner has got to his half-century and is looking increasingly ominous for the hosts at the time of writing.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are aware that they missed out in the first Test and will be keen to score big this time around. James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson have all been miserly but it is Josh Tongue who has got the breakthrough England needed.

The hosts will want to learn from India's mistakes in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Australian batting dug deep and played out the Indian seamers in tough conditions and then pounced on scoring opportunities to get a giant first-innings score.

The visitors seem to be on track to repeat that feat. England cannot afford to chase the game and will need to regroup and find a way to bowl Australia out as soon as possible.

