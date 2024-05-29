[Watch] Video of Dinesh Karthik throwing javelin with Neeraj Chopra goes viral on social media

Veteran Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently tried his hand at the javelin throw. The cricketer was seen performing a throw under the watchful eyes of India's track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in 2020 with an 87.58m javelin throw.

Karthik is the host of Jio Cinema's 'Get Set Gold' show. Chopra was featured in one of the episodes and had a detailed discussion about the javelin throw with the cricketer-commentator.

Towards the end of the episode, Chopra challenged the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star to throw the javelin to at least 25m distance. Karthik failed to cross the distance in his first attempt.

While he succeeded in crossing the 25m mark on the second attempt, it was a foul as his foot touched the scratch line.

You can watch the video of Karthik's javelin throw below:

Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement from the IPL following RCB's four-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator. The dynamic batter scored 326 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 187.35 in his farewell season.

"I could've pushed for another cycle" - Dinesh Karthik says he is fit enough to play for another three years

Opening up on his IPL retirement, Dinesh Karthik stated that he could have pushed himself to play for another three years, especially with the Impact Player rule.

He suggested that he didn't decide to hang up his boots because he wasn't ready physically and it was more to do with the mental aspect. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the 38-year-old said:

"I think I am physically very much prepared to play for another three years. Especially with the Impact Player rule, it becomes that much easier. So in terms of playing the sport, easily I think I could've pushed for another cycle. I don't have too many issues in my life. Touch wood, I have never missed a game because of an injury through my three decades. I've been blessed that way.

"I was never worried about my body or my fitness. It was all about the mental side of things, whether I'll be able to push as much in the lead-up to the tournament, whether if I don't play as many matches, will I be okay with it."

Dinesh Karthik is a part of the commentary panel for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The ICC event kicks off on June 1 with a match between USA and and Canada at Dallas.

