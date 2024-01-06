[Watch] Video of Mohammad Rizwan not shaking hands with female members of Glenn McGrath's family during Sydney Test goes viral

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan chose not to shake hands with the female members of Australian bowling legend Glenn McGrath's family during the recently concluded Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The iconic Pink Test was organized by the McGrath Foundation to spread awareness about breast cancer. It encourages fans to wear pink on Day 3 of the year's first Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The initiative was started by the foundation after McGrath's wife Jane, who passed away battling the disease in 2008. Its motive is to have more nurses to support breast cancer patients.

During the recently concluded third Test between Pakistan and Australia in Sydney, the Men in Green were seen greeting and shaking hands with McGrath's family. However, Rizwan avoided shaking hands with the female members and instead joined his hands to show respect.

Pakistan's hopes of winning their first Test on Australian soil in 29 years remained unfulfilled. The hosts completed a stunning 3-0 whitewash in the three-match series.

Shan Masood and company lost the third Test by eight wickets, failing to defend a 130-run target in the final innings. Mohammad Rizwan was the top performer with the bat for Pakistan in the contest, registering scores of 88 and 28.

Mohammad Rizwan was the leading run-getter for Pakistan in the Test series against Australia

In a move that surprised many fans and experts, the Pakistani team management benched Mohammad Rizwan in favor of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for the Test series opener against Australia.

Sarfaraz failed to make the most of the opportunity, finishing with scores of 3 and 4 in Perth as the visitors suffered a humiliating 360-run defeat. Rizwan replaced the veteran keeper in the playing XI for the second Test at Melbourne.

While Pakistan lost the game by 79 runs, Rizwan did a decent job with the bat, scoring 42 and 35 in the first and second innings, respectively. He followed it up with an impactful 88-run knock in the first innings of the final Test.

Despite his absence from the first Test, Rizwan finished as the highest run-getter for Pakistan in the series, amassing 193 runs from four innings at an average of 48.25.

