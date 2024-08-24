[Watch] Vijaykumar Vyshak dismisses Karun Nair for a golden duck in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

Gulbarga Mystics bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak trapped Mysore Warriors captain Karun Nair lbw for a golden duck in the 19th match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2024 on Saturday, August 24, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The dismissal occurred on the first ball of the third over.

Vijaykumar Vyshak delivered a good-length ball that swung back in. Karun Nair went forward and tried to play it across the line but missed as the ball struck his pads. The umpire took no time to raise his finger as the Mysore Warriors captain got dismissed for a golden duck.

Here’s the video of the dismissal:

Nair’s dismissal left the Warriors at 23-2 after 3.1 overs. The Gulbarga Mystics bowlers were exceptional, taking wickets at regular intervals and leaving the Warriors struggling at 92-8 after 16.2 overs.

However, Jagadeesha Suchith and Manoj Bhandage formed a crucial 52-run partnership for the ninth wicket off just 21 balls, helping Mysore reach a more respectable total.

Suchith remained unbeaten on 25 off 22 balls, while Manoj played a stellar cameo, scoring 38 off 14 balls with two boundaries and four sixes. The Warriors ended their innings at 154-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Smaran R led the way for Gulbarga Mystics with a brilliant fifty

Chasing 155, Gulbarga Mystics openers Luvnith Sisodia and Devdutt Padikkal put together a 41-run stand before Sisodia was dismissed by Vidyadhar Patil. Shortly after, Padikkal was out for 24.

Aneesh KV struggled during his time at the crease, scoring just eight runs off 17 balls. However, Smaran R played a match-winning innings for Gulbarga, scoring 52 off 36 balls with two boundaries and four sixes.

Towards the end, Praveen Dubey remained unbeaten on 17 off just four balls, guiding Gulbarga to victory by five wickets with seven balls to spare.

With the win, Gulbarga Mystics climbed to second place in the points table.

