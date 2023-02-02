[WATCH] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma snapped at airport after Rishikesh trip 

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were snapped at the airport post their Rishikesh trip on Wednesday, February 1.

In a video shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen posing for the paparazzi.

Kohli recently shared multiple pictures from his trip to Rishikesh with his daughter Vamika and wife Anushka. He took blessings and enjoyed quality time with his family at the spiritual destination.

Anushka also shared numerous snaps on Instagram. She captioned the post:

"There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top …”

Virat Kohli to next play in the Test series against Australia

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action for Team India in the four-match home Test series against Australia. After ending his century drought in T20Is and ODIs, Kohli will look to hit his 28th Test ton after a gap of more than three years. He struck his last Test ton against Bangladesh in November 2019.

The Delhi batter will be key to India’s success in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former India captain loves playing against the Aussies. So far, he has amassed 1682 runs in 20 Tests against Australia, including seven centuries and five fifties.

The 34-year-old will look to start afresh after a disappointing Test series in Bangladesh. Kohli amassed 45 runs in the two-match Test series, which included an unbeaten 19. Kohli will look to draw inspiration from his recent form in the white ball format, barring the ODI series against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin the Test series against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. The action will then shift to Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad for the remaining Tests, respectively.

The visitors are also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in India ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

