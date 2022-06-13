[Watch] Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport as they return from vacation

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma returned to India on Monday after a short vacation. The power couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport on their arrival.

Kohli, along with other senior cricketers, was rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa after a hectic schedule in the recently concluded IPL 2022.

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, Kohli and Anushka were seen coming out of the airport after their short holiday. They also posed for photographers before leaving the airport in their car.

An Instagram handle shared the short clip and captioned:

"Practically no one knows where they vacayyyy coz it's all top secret🤫😁 Much like their shaadi… well almost, until all the cell phone came out!"

With a few days off, Virat Kohli spent some quality time with his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika. While the exact location is still unknown, they shared a couple of beach photos on their social media handles.

The 33-year-old was last seen in action during the 15th edition of the cash-rich league, where he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He had an underwhelming season with the bat, scoring 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.99.

RCB qualified for the playoffs but lost to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 to crash out of the competition.

Virat Kohli named in 17-member squad for England Test

The former World No.1 batter will return to action during India's rescheduled Test against England, which starts on July 1 at Edgbaston. The fifth Test was postponed after COVID-19 cases emerged in the Indian camp last year.

The Indian contingent is scheduled to leave for the UK later this week. They will play a four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire from June 24-27.

Rohit Sharma and Co. currently lead the series 2-1 and will hope to win the Test and lift the Pataudi Trophy.

Virat Kohli scored 218 runs in four Tests last year and will hope to hit his straps and lead the team to a memorable win against a revamped England side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far