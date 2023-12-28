[Watch] Virat Kohli convinces Rohit Sharma for DRS to dismiss Kyle Verrennye in IND vs SA 1st Test

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli played a crucial role in convincing captain Rohit Sharma to take a DRS on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. The successful review resulted in a much-needed breakthrough for the team in the form of Kyle Verrennye.

KL Rahul's magnificent century took India to a decent total of 245 runs earlier on Wednesday (December 27) in the first session. South Africa then dominated the proceedings for the next two sessions with the bat and have the edge in the contest going into Day 3.

Playing his farewell series, Dean Elgar put on a masterclass with the bat scoring a scintillating 140* (211). HIs knock, almost singlehandedly, enabled the hosts to take a lead of 11 runs at stumps. David Bedingham (56) and Tony de Zorzi (28) provided ample support to Elgar in piling misery on Indian bowlers.

During the final session, debutant pacer Prasidh Krishna found the edge of South African wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne, which was pouched safely by KL Rahul behind the stumps. However, the umpire turned down the loud appeal of the Indians.

Virat Kohli, who was fielding in the slips, immediately gestured towards Rohit Sharma and persuaded him to take DRS review. The third umpire then ruled the batter out after the snicko meter had a spike.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"I don't think they bowled as well as they could"- Dinesh Karthik on Indian bowlers' performance on Day 2 of 1st IND vs SA Test

Veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik opined that Indian bowlers failed to utilize the conditions and lacked consistency after their poor showing against South Africa on Wednesday. Reviewing the second day's play of the 1st Test on Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"When we saw the pitch yesterday, we got the feeling that there is going to be a lot on offer for the fast bowlers, which there was. But I don't think they bowled as well as they could. One of those days where consistency in length did not really come through."

Karthik also lauded Elgar for taking the attack to the Indian bowlers and shepherding South Africa's batting line-up. He added:

"I thought he played a wonderful knock. It was one of those knocks which was laced with a lot of Dean Elgar kind of shots, leaving the ball, playing tough cricket, and just putting away the ones that were close to him or the ones that were really short."

