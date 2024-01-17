[Watch] Virat Kohli fan, who breached security to hug cricketer, felicitated by friends

A fan of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who breached security during the second India vs Afghanistan T20I in Indore on Sunday, January 14, has been felicitated by his friends. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

India beat Afghanistan by six wickets in the Indore T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-0. The Men in Blue won the toss and bowled first in the game. While Kohli was fielding near the boundary, a fan of his managed to dodge the security at the ground and ended up coming face-to-face with the Indian cricketer. The invader hugged Kohli and even touched the fielder’s feet before he was dragged away by some security personnel.

A video has now gone viral on social media in which the fan is rather bizarrely seen being felicitated by his friends.

News agency PTI had earlier reported about the incident and quoted a police official as saying that the young man had a ticket for the match and entered the Holkar Stadium from the Narendra Hirwani Gate. The cop added that the man seemed to be a big Kohli fan and managed to enter the field in Indore by climbing the fence of the spectators’ gallery.

The fan was reportedly detained by the Madhya Pradesh police and was taken to Tukoganj police station for interrogation.

Kohli played an impressive cameo on his T20I comeback

The second T20I between India and Afghanistan marked Kohli’s comeback to the T20I format. Before this game, he had represented the Men in Blue in T20 cricket in the 2022 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide.

Having missed the first T20I due to personal reasons, the 35-year-old looked in good touch in the Indore clash. He contributed 29 off 16 balls with the aid of five fours as the Men in Blue chased down a target of 173 in 15.4 overs.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for Team India in the chase with 68 off 34 balls, while Shivam Dube struck an unbeaten 63 off 32 balls.

The third and final T20I of the India vs Afghanistan series will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

