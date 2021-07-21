[Watch] Virat Kohli gears up for England series by practicing in nets session

Virat Kohli was spotted batting in a nets session in Durham during the lunch interval between the practice match between India and County Championship XI.

The Indian skipper isn't part of the ongoing warm-up game, with the BCCI reporting that the batter is struggling with back stiffness.

Despite that, Virat Kohli looked sharp in the nets session, playing with his regular intensity. You can watch the clip here:

Virat Kohli's back issue doesn't seem to be a major concern, and the BCCI medical team has only advised him to sit out from the warm-up game against the County XI championship.

The 32-year-old will hope to regain his full fitness when Team India locks horns with England in the first Test starting on August 4.

Rohit Sharma is currently leading Team India in Kohli's absence in the three-day practice game. The visitors posted 311 runs in the first innings, with County XI currently at 44-3 at lunch on Day 2.

Virat Kohli and co. spotted cheering for the Indian team in Sri Lanka

Team India is also currently in action in Sri Lanka, where the Shikhar Dhawan-led side is taking on the hosts in a limited-overs series.

The Men in Blue have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, winning a nail-biting encounter yesterday after some rearguard action from Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The duo shared an unbeaten 84 run-stand for the eighth wicket to guide the visitors to victory in the second ODI.

Virat Kohli and co. were glued to the game with the BCCI recently sharing some behind-the-scenes video from England.

When #TeamIndia in Durham cheered for #TeamIndia in Colombo.



Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to congratulate the team and lauded Deepak Chahar for his heroic efforts with the bat.

"Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC (Deepak Chahar) and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav). Tremendous knocks under pressure."

