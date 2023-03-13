After the conclusion of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test on Monday, star Indian batter Virat Kohli gifted his jersey to Australian players Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey.

The final Test in Ahmedabad ended as a draw, with India winning the series by a 2-1 margin. Usman Khawaja was the leading run-getter of the series, amassing 333 runs at an average of 47.57 across four matches.

Khwaja was the standout batter for the visiting team as he held their batting unit together in tough conditions. Meanwhile, Carey had a great series with the gloves as he kept well on the turning tracks, effecting six dismissals from behind the stumps.

At the end of a hard-fought series, Virat Kohli made a great gesture by giving his jerseys to both Australian players. The BCCI gave fans a glimpse of the moment in a video on their official Twitter account.

"King Kohli had some memorabilia to give to his Australian teammates post the final Test. Gestures like these," the caption read.

"With Shreyas Iyer not available to bat, I decided not to play any rash shot"- Virat Kohli on his game plan in first inning of 4th Test vs Australia

Speaking after the conclusion of the fourth Test, Virat Kohli revealed that Shreyas Iyer's injury forced him to tone down his aggression as per the requirements of the team.

Kohli displayed immaculate levels of discipline throughout his innings, as he did not hit a single boundary for nearly two sessions on Day 4, even when the Australian bowlers tempted him with testing lines. The stalwart hit only five boundaries en route to his 28th ton in the longest format - his first in over three years.

The Delhi-born batter went on to score 186 runs in 364 deliveries, his highest against Australia in Test cricket, and put India in a safe position.

Reflecting on his knock, Virat Kohli said:

"As a professional, it is important to play well for the team. Otherwise, in sport, these things don't really fall in place. So I was satisfied with my own effort more than anything else. With Shreyas Iyer not available to bat, I decided not to play any rash shot and just keep batting to keep the scoreboard ticking over. That mindset helped in carrying along in this game."

India's next assignment is a three-match ODI series against Australia. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the first match on Friday, March 17, with the second and third ODIs scheduled to be played in Vishakapatnam and Chennai respectively.

