[Watch] Virat Kohli gives autographs to fans in Chennai ahead of IND vs AUS match in 2023 World Cup on Sunday

Indian veteran batter Virat Kohli made the day of fans who had gathered at the team hotel in Chennai to get his autograph. Kohli and the rest of the team are preparing for their opening 2023 World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Kohli is seen in India's new training jersey and is giving his autograph on pictures of himself brought by the fans. Certainly a memorable moment for the lucky fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of the star batter.

Here's the video featuring Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli among four Indian players to have closed net session

Kohli was away from the team for a couple of days as he had returned to Mumbai reportedly for a personal emergency. However, he sweated it out in the nets on Wednesday in Chennai and as per reports from PTI, it was a two-hour session that got extended by 45 minutes by Kohli.

Alongside the former Indian captain, other players like Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya were also present in the nets as they worked on their batting as well as bowling skills. Kuldeep Yadav also got a handy session under his belt with respect to his bowling.

Both the warm-up games for the Indian team were washed out due to rain and that's one of the main reasons why their bowling combination against Australia in Chennai is still something that the cricketing fraternity hasn't been able to figure out yet. They could be tempted to play local boy Ravichandran Ashwin alongside Kuldeep and Jadeja straightaway.

India's World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.