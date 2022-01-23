[Watch] Virat Kohli and KL Rahul engage in intense on-field discussion over field placements in 3rd ODI vs South Africa

Former India captain Virat Kohli was seen having intense discussions with stand-in captain KL Rahul over field placements during the 3rd ODI against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

Rahul, who is leading the side in place of the injured Rohit Sharma, has looked out of ideas in the last two ODIs. His strategy fell flat in as India lost the series with one match to spare.

KL Rahul, who opted to bowl first in Cape Town, also struggled to get his field placements right as the Proteas scored runs thick and fast. It was then Virat Kohli was seen having an animated chat with the Indian captain over field placements.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock steered South Africa's batting with an outstanding century. The hosts were reduced to 70/3 in 12.2 overs before de Kock and in-form Rassie van der Dussen shifted gears to take full control of the innings.

The southpaw, who was the man of the match in the 2nd ODI, was the aggressor, bringing his 17th ODI century and sixth against India, which is the second most by a batter after Sanath Jayasuriya (7).

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



He brings up his 17th ODI and what an important knock this has been



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND HUNDRED for Quinton de Kock!He brings up his 17th ODIand what an important knock this has been HUNDRED for Quinton de Kock! 🔥He brings up his 17th ODI 💯 and what an important knock this has been 🙌#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/axhtA9nFVK

Dussen also played a good hand to keep the Indian spinners at bay. South Africa, who are 197/3 after 34 overs, will look to post a mammoth total on the board to put India out of the contest.

"When there is a partnership, sometimes the captain goes out of idea" - Sunil Gavaskar on KL Rahul

Sunil Gavaskar blasted stand-in skipper KL Rahul, who has looked out of ideas in the last two ODIs. Speaking to India Today, the 72-year-old former cricketer said:

“Well, when there is a partnership, sometimes the captain goes out of ideas. I think that is what happened. This was a very good pitch to bat on. The ball was coming onto the bat quite nicely, you can play through the line."

Gavaskar added:

“During that partnership, it did look as if he had run out of ideas. KL Rahul didn’t know where to go. When you have your two-most experienced death-overs bowlers in Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar, you have to keep them for the last 5-6 overs. So that’s where you can actually stop the opposition from running away with a big score. But these are early days of his captaincy and maybe things will turn around, let’s hope for Indian cricket’s sake that things turn around in the next couple of days."

Also Read Article Continues below

KL Rahul is tipped as the next man to take over the captaincy role in Test cricket after Virat Kohli relinquished his duties following a 1-2 defeat against South Africa earlier this year.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava