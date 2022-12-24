[Watch] Virat Kohli loses his cool and argues with Bangladesh player after Mehidy Hasan Miraz takes his wicket in 2nd innings

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli lost his cool during India's second innings in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday (December 24).

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took Kohli's wicket in the second innings. The Indian batter attempted to defend a delivery from Miraz in the 20th over of the innings. The ball got the pad of Kohli, and short-leg fielder Mominul Haque took a screamer to send the Indian batter back to the dressing room.

Following the dismissal, Virat Kohli seemed a little surprised by what happened. As he made his way back to the dressing room, he seemingly got into an argument with Taijul Islam. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and the on-field umpires intervened and calmed Kohli down.

You can watch the video of the dismissal, followed by the argument involving Kohli right here:

Virat Kohli's disappointing form in Test cricket continues

It was another forgettable performance from Virat in Test cricket. The Indian batter ended his century drought in T20Is and ODIs earlier this year but he has not touched the 50-run mark in any of his last 10 Test innings.

It is an alarming stat because the last time Kohli went 10 Test innings without a half-century was back in 2014 during his horrendous England tour.

Virat Kohli bounced back strongly after that series against England in 2014. The Indian batter will aim to make a similar comeback in the home series against Australia in early 2023.

As far as the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh is concerned, the visitors are 45/4 at the end of Day 3 in Dhaka. The KL Rahul-led outfit need 100 runs to secure a 2-0 series win against Bangladesh.

Nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat and all-rounder Axar Patel are the two Indian batters unbeaten in the middle. It will be interesting to see if India can complete a whitewash tomorrow.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes