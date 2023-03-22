[Watch] Virat Kohli and Marcus Stonis in sledging mode, ruffle feathers in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli and Marcus Stoinis got animated on the field during the ODI series decider between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the 21st over of the second innings bowled by Stoinis when KL Rahul defended it straight towards mid-wicket. Stoinis was returning to the bowling end, while Kohli looked like he was going for a chat with Rahul when the duo collided on the pitch. It’s tough to say if it was intentional by one of the two cricketers.

For the uninitiated, Stonis has dismissed Virat Kohli twice in ODIs but the Delhi batter enjoys a decent average of 58 against the seamer.

The duo played together at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League in 2019. Kohli also posed with the Australian all-rounder during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli led chase after Australia bundled out 269 in the series decider

Australia were bundled out for 269 runs after opting to bat in the third ODI against Team India on Wednesday. Mitchell Marsh top-scored for the visitors, with 47 runs off as many balls, while Travis head and Alex Carey chipped in their 30s. The likes of David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, and Sean Abbott also scored in their 20s.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball for the hosts. The duo returned with three wickets each. Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj settled for two wickets each.

In response, the hosts were 160/4 after 31 overs, with Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli (unbeaten 50) at the crease.

Trendy Cricket @Trendy_Cricket



24 - Sachin Tendulkar

23 - Viv Richards

19 - Virat Kohli*

19 - Desmond Haynes

18 - Brian Lara

16 - Rohit Sharma

16 - Eoin Morgan

16 - Mahela Jayawardene



#ViratKohli

Most ODI 50+ Scores v AUS

24 - Sachin Tendulkar

23 - Viv Richards

19 - Virat Kohli*

19 - Desmond Haynes

18 - Brian Lara

16 - Rohit Sharma

16 - Eoin Morgan

16 - Mahela Jayawardene

#ViratKohli

#INDvAUS

Team India won their first ODI by five runs, courtesy of Rahul’s 75* and Ravindra Jadeja’s all-around performance (2 wickets and 45*). Australia fought back in the second game, winning by 10 wickets following Mitchell Starc’s five-wicket haul to level the series 1-1.

If India wins the series decider, they can register a hat-trick of ODI series wins ahead of the 2023 World Cup at home. Rohit Sharma and Co. whitewashed Sri Lanka and New Zealand in January.

Click here to follow the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE score.

