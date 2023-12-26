[Watch] Virat Kohli nicks a ball outside off stump again to lose his wicket to Kagiso Rabada in IND vs SA 2023 1st Test

Virat Kohli failed to convert his start into a big score in the first innings of the ongoing Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa on Tuesday. The star Indian batter got out in by edging a ball outside the off stump once again.

Kohli was on 38 off 63 when he half-heartedly tried a defensive shot off Kagiso Rabada on the final ball of the 31st over. The ball moved a bit away from Kohli, took the outside edge of his bat and went straight to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreyne.

Rabada and Verreyne appealed for caught behind, and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger. You can watch the video here:

Kohli looked in great touch, hitting four fours during his 38-run knock. However, the star Indian batter could not continue his good form and lost his wicket in the 31st over of the innings.

India in deep trouble after Virat Kohli's wicket

India were reduced to 107-5 in their first innings after Virat Kohli's dismissal. Kohli had a 68-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (31), but Rabada sent back both men to reduce the tourists to 107-5. Nandre Burger has supported him well by taking two wickets: Yasashvi Jaiswal (17) and Shubman Gill (2).

Ravichandran Ashwin has joined wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul in the middle. After this pair, India have Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna to come.

South Africa will look forward to breaking the sixth-wicket partnership and wrap up India's innings soon while the tourists will attempt to lead a recovery and put up a respectable total.

You can follow the live scorecard of the first Test match between India and South Africa right here.

