[Watch] Virat Kohli plays football with David Beckham at Wankhede Stadium ahead of IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli met Football legend David Beckham ahead of the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Beckham was in attendance for the high-octane clash with several other celebrities.

Ahead of the match, an interesting incident happened when the Indian players were warming up with a football, with Sachin Tendulkar and David Beckham walking on the ground and having a conversation. Kohli spotted Bechkam and went on to pass the football to him. The duo then had a couple of passes.

Virat Kohli scripted history by hitting his 50th ODI century during the first innings of the match. Sachin Tendulkar previously held the record for a long time with 49 centuries in ODI format.

Kohli played a magnificent knock in the pressure game today and overtook Sachin. He also went past Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 673 runs and became the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the World Cup.

For him, it is more important to play good cricket and win matches for the team: Harbhajan Singh on Virat Kohli

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently opined that Kohli does not play for milestones and records. Harbhajan also revealed a snippet from his chat with Kohli, which sheds light on the thought process of the iconic batter. Speaking to Sports Tak on the matter, the off-spinner said:

"I don't think Virat Kohli plays for records. I met him a few days ago during a match and told him that he missed out on a century. Replying to that, he said, 'It's okay.

"There are a lot of matches and hundreds will come when they have to. That is his mindset. For him, it is more important to play good cricket and win matches for the team."

