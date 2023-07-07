[WATCH] Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit it out at nets in India's last session in Barbados

Team India enjoyed their final net session in Barbados, with most of the first-team players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, getting to fine-tune their skills on Friday, July 7. They'll play two Tests against the West Indies starting Wednesday, July 12.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its Twitter account, the players can be seen stretching and then moving on to the nets. Kohli, Rohit, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the batters seen in action.

Ashwin, Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Siraj were all seen bowling under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid. The video ended with a short clip from a catching drill and a thumbs-up from Axar Patel.

The first Test will be played at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica followed by the second Test at Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval.

The team recently played a two-day practice match where Jaiswal and Axar top-scored in the first innings with 54 and 35, respectively. Rohit retired after scoring 24 (67) while Unadkat dismissed Kohli cheaply for 3 (12).

They declared at 191 and in reply, Ashwin's team scored 239 with two local West Indies cricketers top-scoring followed by Jadeja's 38 and Shardul Thakur's 29.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's records in Tests in West Indies

Kohli has played nine Tests in West Indies, scoring 463 runs, including a double-century and two half-centuries, at an average of 35.62. The last time India visited the Caribbeans (2019), he scored a half-century each in both Tests - 51 (113) and 76 (163).

Rohit wasn't a part of the 2019 series and played only two Tests in West Indies on the 2016 tour, which was before his resurgence as a Test opener. He batted in the middle order in the first Test, scoring 9 (23) and 41 (59) but didn't get a chance in the second.

