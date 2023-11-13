[Watch] "Beti ko ghar leke jaana hai please" - Virat Kohli requests fans not to click too many pictures as he wants to take daughter home

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli landed at the Mumbai airport ahead of the crucial 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

In a video posted by famous photojournalist Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, Kohli is seen requesting fans not to take pictures with him near his car. That was because he claimed his daughter Vamika had come to pick him up from the airport.

"Beti ko ghar leke jaana hai please (have to take the daughter home)," he said.

Virat Kohli picked up an ODI wicket after nine years

Virat Kohli also got to roll his arm over in the game against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12. There had been a lot of talk about the absence of extra bowling options after an injury to Hardik Pandya, and captain Rohit Sharma seemed determined to try out part-time bowlers just in case needed in the semifinal.

Kohli bowled three overs, giving away just 13 runs and picking up the wicket of Scott Edwards. It was a delivery heading down the leg-side that Edwards tried to work behind square. However, he could only get a faint edge and KL Rahul completed a fine take.

The Bengaluru crowd was understandably thrilled and so were Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma. The likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and even captain Rohit himself had a bowl, with the skipper bagging the final wicket to seal nine wins out of nine in group stages.

It is the knockout stages that have been India's Achilles Heel and they will be hopeful that they can break the jinx against the Kiwis.

2023 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.