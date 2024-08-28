[Watch] Virat Kohli's deepfake video criticizing Shubman Gill goes viral 

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli's deepfake video recently went viral on social media. The clip featured glimpses of one of the former India skipper's old interviews.

However, the video was doctored with the help of artificial intelligence, making it seem as if Kohli was criticizing India's top-order batter, Shubman Gill. A voice identical to Kohli's can be heard saying in the deep fake video:

"When we came back from Australia, I figured out what it takes to succeed at the highest level. I have been watching Gill closely. He is talented, no doubt. But there's a big gap between showing promise and becoming a legend. Gill's technique is solid, but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

"People talk about the next Virat Kohli, but let me be clear, there's only one Virat Kohli. I have faced the toughest bowlers, delivered in the most intense situations, and done it consistently for over a decade. You can't replicate that with just a few good innings.

"If I make the wrong decision, I sit outside and I clap all day, In Indian cricket, there's the God, and then there's me. That's the benchmark. Gill has a long way to go before reaching that level."

It is worth mentioning that this isn't the first instance of Virat Kohli falling victim to Artificial intelligence misuse. Earlier this year, some digital fraudsters had spread a deepfake video of Kohli promoting a betting app.

"Could have been selected for the Duleep trophy"- Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

The 17th edition of the Duleep Trophy is set to kick off on September 5. Several top Indian stars like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill are set to participate in the red-ball domestic tournament.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opined that senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrha should also have played in the Duleep Trophy. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:

"India has played 249 international matches in the last 5 years. Rohit has played only 59% of those. Virat 61 % & Bumrah 34%. I see them as well rested India players. Could have been selected for the Duleep trophy."

Team India are set to take on Bangladesh in a two-match home Test series. The first Test will be played in Chennai from September 19.

