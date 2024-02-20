[Watch] Virat Kohli's deepfake video of promoting a betting app goes viral on social media 

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli became the recent victim of digital fraudsters as a deepfake video went viral in which the former Men in Blue skipper can be seen promoting a betting application.

In the advertisement, Kohli is endorsing a betting platform, promising that users can earn easy money by using the particular service. However, it was a video edited with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), and the star cricketer did not promote the dubious application.

A short clip of a news anchor was also used in the video, making it seem as if it was aired on television during a news show.

You can watch Virat Kohli's deepfake video below:

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that scammers have edited Virat Kohli's video to promote online betting platforms. A voice-impersonated video of the ace batter was circulated in the past as well to spread misinformation.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has also fallen victim to AI misuse

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar's manipulated clip was published across social media, where it appeared that he was promoting a gaming app.

However, Tendulkar issued a clarification over the viral video, requesting fans to report those advertisements. In the doctored video, Tendulkar claimed that his daughter Sara had been earning ₹1,80,000 daily by using the app.

Tendulkar wrote in his statement:

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes."

An FIR (First Information Report) was filed by Sachin Tendulkar last month against a gaming platform and Facebook page for misleading people by using an edited video of himself.

