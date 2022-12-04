[Watch] Virat Kohli's one-handed stunner sends Shakib Al Hasan packing; keeps India alive in 1st ODI

Team India star Virat Kohli once again proved why he is one of the most agile fielders in the world as his stunning one-handed catch ended a dangerous knock from Shakib Al Hasan in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The southpaw seemed to be in complete control of the chase and had begun to get the measure of the Indian spinners. However, as he tried to work a delivery from Washington Sundar towards covers, Virat Kohli took a giant leap to his right and completed a sensational catch.

Shakib's reaction said it all as he didn't expect Kohli to grab it. The visitors were elated as they knew how important that wicket was in the context of the game. Here's a video of Shakib's dismissal:

India have to keep chipping away with wickets

Despite the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan, the Men in Blue will need to keep striking at regular intervals as they have a target of just 187 to defend. They started well as they conceded just 30 runs in the powerplay and picked up two wickets.

However, a decent 41 from skipper Liton Das and the pressure applied by Shakib means that just one decent partnership might be enough to take the hosts over the line. Bangladesh have enough experience with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah at the crease and will still believe they can get over the line.

But if the visitors manage to pick up a couple of more wickets quickly, it could cause panic in the opposition camp.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

