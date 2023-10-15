[Watch] Virat Kohli shares a warm hug with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh after India's thumping win over Pakistan in 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli shared a friendly hug with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh during celebrations at the team hotel in Ahmedabad after India's resounding win over Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup.

The Rohit Sharma-led side beat their arch-rivals comprehensively by seven wickets on Saturday (October 14) and rose to the top position in the 2023 World Cup points table. Their win streak over Pakistan in ODI World Cups has now extended to 8-0.

The bowling unit set up the platform for the victory with their combined effort. They skittled out Pakistan for 191 in 42.5 overs on a decent track. India then chased down the target in just 30.3 overs, courtesy of a blazing knock from Rohit (86). Shreyas Iyer supported him with a fluent half-century.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video to give a glimpse of Indian cricketers after the match when they reached the team hotel.

In it, Virat Kohli can be seen entering the hotel in the company of his wife Anushka Sharma. Ritika Sajdeh, who was already present there, gives a high five to Kohli before the two hug, possibly in celebration of the victory.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

We don't want to get too excited: India captain Rohit Sharma after the win vs Pakistan

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma stated that his team does not intend to get too excited after a clinical win against Pakistan. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"We don't want to get too excited or too low as well. We want to stay balanced and that's the key playing a tournament like the World Cup. We've got to keep calm, keep it balanced and keep moving forward. (Relief that this game is out of the way?) I've said it quite a few times now - we wanted to play against a quality opposition and that's how we want to look at this World Cup."

He added:

"Every opposition is a quality opposition and can beat you on a particular day. What has happened in the past or what will happen in the future doesn't matter. We've got to do well on that particular day."

India will next face Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune. With this thumping win over Pakistan, India have established themselves as the one of the, if not the, leading contenders for the title.