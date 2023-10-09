[Watch] Virat Kohli shows childlike enthusiasm after winning the best fielder medal in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Team India batter Virat Kohli won the best fielder medal for his excellent effort in fielding during the 2023 World Cup match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. The star Indian cricketer was presented the medal by fielding coach T Dilip in a light-hearted ceremony in the dressing room and accepted the honor with the infectious enthusiasm of a child.

The Men in Blue beat Australia by six wickets in their opening 2023 World Cup clash in Chennai. Batting first after winning the toss, the Aussies were bowled out for 199 in 49.3 overs. India lost 2/3 in the chase but recovered well to get over the line in 41.2 overs.

Kohli was in the game early as he took a brilliant diving catch at slip to dismiss Mitchell Marsh for a duck off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling. Towards the end of the Australian innings, he took a much simpler catch at mid-off to dismiss Adam Zampa off Hardik Pandya’s bowling.

BCCI has shared a BTS video of Kohli being awarded the best fielder medal for his impressive performance in the 2023 World Cup match against Australia. All the Indian players are seen in a jovial mood in the dressing room following the emphatic triumph over the Aussies.

The Indian cricket board shared the video on their social media handles with the caption:

“BTS from the #TeamIndia dressing room 🇮🇳 A kind of first 🥇 And the best fielder of the match award goes to....🥁”

After his excellent showing in the field, Kohli also starred in India’s chase. The Men in Blue lost Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for ducks as they slumped to 2/3 after two overs. Kohli (85 off 116) and KL Rahul (97* off 115), however, combined to add 165 for the fourth wicket to lift India to a memorable triumph.

Gautam Gambhir hails Virat Kohli's knock against Australia

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir praised Virat Kohli for his wonderful knock against Australia in the World Cup match on Sunday. He urged youngsters to learn how to absorb pressure from the former Indian captain.

Gambhir shared his thoughts on Kohli's innings on Star Sports.

"Imagine when you're 2 or 3 down for two. You can't go out there and hit a long ball. You will still need to be able to absorb the pressure and try and rotate those strikes. And I'm sure these young cricketers coming through will learn from Virat Kohli. That is very important and that is why he's so consistent,” he said.

Kohli hit six fours in his knock before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood, pulling a short ball to midwicket.