[Watch] Virat Kohli signs autograph for fans after a practice session at Chepauk Stadium ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup clash 

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli interacted with his fans at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai after a practice session and signed autographs for them.

Kohli is currently in the Capital city of Tamil Nadu along with the Indian contingent, preparing for their opening match of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. They will face Australia on Sunday (October 8) in a day-night affair.

Despite being the hosts, India did not get a chance to play in the curtain raiser. The tournament commenced on Thursday (October 5) with a match between the finalists of the 2019 World Cup, England, and New Zealand.

Virat Kohli is in good form going into the World Cup. He smashed a magnificent match-winning century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup last month. The Indian team is also in good knick, having won the Asia Cup and a three-match ODI series in the lead-up.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to provide a glimpse of Virat Kohli's interaction with fans at the Chepauk Stadium. You can watch it below:

"I have hardly seen him eat a cheat meal" - Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli's fitness discipline

Veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik recently opened up about the strict diet and lifestyle of Virat Kohli. In a video for Cricbuzz on YouTube, Karthik revealed that Kohli transformed after he met his wife Anushka Sharma, and went on to become a consummate professional. Dinesh Karthik said:

"I know him (Virat Kohli) on a personal level. We have had so many meals together with our families as well. The one thing I've always looked at is how big a personality he has become. And post Anushka Sharma walking into his life, the kind of decisions he has taken and how he has become a consummate professional."

Elaborating on the same, Karthik continued:

"Yes, he brought a lot to Team India in terms of fitness, and that was his biggest mark. People are going to speak about Kohli's great records, and in the same breath, they will speak about the consummate professional he is off the field. I have hardly seen him eat a cheat meal in the time that I have spent with him, and he was somebody who loved his biryani and non-veg."

"Today, he has gone on the other side, where he is all about fitness to the point that he measures his meals. That tells you that he has taken a leaf out of some of the greats in the world."

