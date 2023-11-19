[Watch] Virat Kohli smashes a hat-trick of boundaries off Mitchell Starc in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Indian star Virat Kohli announced his arrival to the 2023 World Cup final against Australia with a hat-trick of boundaries off Mitchell Starc in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Team India was rocked early with the dismissal of Shubman Gill for only four off seven deliveries. Arriving at the crease as the tournament's leading run-scorer, Kohli continued his majestic form.

Following a watchful first eight balls, the 35-year-old went for an aggressive lofted drive that barely cleared mid-on for his first boundary. However, the subsequent four was the best of the lot, with the champion batter standing tall and playing a backfoot punch between point and backward point.

Kohli completed the hat-trick of boundaries against Mitchell Starc with his patented cover drive full of timing and grace.

Here is a video of Virat Kohli's sublime shotmaking:

Kohli has made the 2023 World Cup his own with over 700 runs, which is also the record number of runs in a single edition of the tournament.

He also overtook Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI centuries in the semi-final against New Zealand. Should India prevail in the grand finale, it will be Kohli's second ODI World Cup title.

Team India in trouble with the bat after a dominant start

Shreyas Iyer's wicket rocked Team India in their batting essay.

Following Pat Cummins' surprising decision to field first, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma provided the customary fireworks to start the Indian innings.

Despite losing Gill, the 36-year-old blasted the Australian bowlers and raced to 47 off 30 deliveries. However, a sudden rush of blood after striking a six and a boundary against Glenn Maxwell cost Rohit his wicket three short of a half-century.

Sensing vulnerability, Cummins struck four balls later to remove the in-form Shreyas Iyer for only four to leave the hosts reeling at 81/3 in the 11th over.

Expand Tweet

Australia's foes from the league stage clash, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, are consolidating the innings with an unbeaten 23-run partnership off 40 deliveries. At the time of writing, the Men in Blue are 104/3 in 17 overs.

The two teams have combined to win five of the previous six ODI World Cups, with Australia triumphing in 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015 and India prevailing in 2011.

An Australian victory today will propel them to six ODI World Cup titles, while an Indian victory will take them to their third title.