[Watch] Virat Kohli smashes Ravichandran Ashwin for a massive six during nets session ahead of India vs South Africa 2nd Test

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli looked in sublime touch during the nets session in Cape Town ahead of India's second Test against South Africa, beginning on January 3.

In a video posted by a PTI journalist on X, Kohli was seen facing deliveries from Mohammaed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and a net bowler. Kohli timed a delivery from Siraj beautifully towards mid-wicket and then used his feet to smash Ashwin down the ground for a massive six.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

India's meek surrender overshadowed Virat Kohli's spirited effort

Virat Kohli's 76 runs off 82 balls in the first Test at Centurion was an indication of just how sensational his form has recently been. However, his one-man-show didn't have any support from the other end as the visitors capitulated on Day 3, handing Proteas a comprehensive win by an innings and 32 runs.

Even in the first innings, Virat Kohli looked good for his 38 and was undone by an absolute peach from Kagiso Rabada. While KL Rahul smashed a hundred in the first innings, India overall were pretty poor with the bat and couldn't handle a largely inexperienced South African pace attack.

Despite the dream of a series win already crushed, the visitors still have a lot to play for in Cape Town. They can still level the series and gain crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points. However, for that, India will need to make some selection calls and also look at the team combination.

If Ravindra Jadeja is fit, he could naturally come in as a straight swap for Ravichandran Ashwin. Both Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna had an ordinary game at Centurion and either one missing out is a possibility. The visitors could look at backing Mukesh Kumar as their third seamer in Cape Town, or even turn their attention to Avesh Khan, who had a great game for India A.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App