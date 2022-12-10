[Watch] Virat Kohli smiles on as Ishan Kishan roars in joy after reaching maiden ODI hundred 

Ishan Kishan was ecstatic as he got to his maiden ODI hundred in the third game against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. The southpaw smashed off-spinner Afif Hossain for a boundary behind square on the leg side to reach the three-figure mark. As soon as he connected the ball and saw it race away, he began his celebration.

The roar from Kishan was more out of relief as he missed out on a well-deserved hundred in the ODI series against South Africa earlier this year. However, he made no such mistake this time and made his opportunity count with a massive century.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli couldn't stop smiling after seeing Kishan's celebration from the other end. He gave the youngster a warm hug and congratulated him on a sensational hundred.

Ishan Kishan got into beast mode after his half-century

Ishan Kishan began his innings in a rather cautious manner as India lost their experienced opener, Shikhar Dhawan, early. Kohli walked out to bat and proved to be the ideal foil for the young southpaw.

Slowly but gradually, the 24-year-old got into his groove and found boundaries at regular intervals. Once he crossed his half-century, Ishan Kishan changed gears and got even quicker in his run-scoring. The southpaw went absolutely berserk as he didn't spare any Bangladesh bowlers and smashed boundaries for almost fun.

Kohli has also started to up the ante and runs are now flowing from both ends for the Men in Blue. Bangladesh are staring down the barrel of a huge target and they will need to break this mammoth partnership to have any chance of winning the game.

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

