[Watch] Virat Kohli switches the bails at striker's end as Aiden Markram tries to buy time in between Mukesh Kumar's over during IND vs SA 2nd Test

Day 1's play in the India vs South Africa Cape Town Test had an entertaining end, courtesy of Virat Kohli and Aiden Markram. During the final over of the day, South African batter Aiden Markram hit two fours off the fourth and fifth balls bowled by Mukesh Kumar.

Just before facing the final ball, Markram tried to catch a short break and get his focus right so that he did not lose his wicket. Virat Kohli, who was standing in the slip cordon, played mind games with him by switching the bails at his end.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and bowler Mukesh Kumar also had a lengthy chat at the opposite end, testing Markram's patience. He kept his patience, however, and ended the day by playing out a dot ball. You can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Switching bails is a famous superstition in cricket. When a player from the fielding team flips the bails, it is done in the hope of taking a wicket. However, the same did not happen in the Cape Town Test between India and South Africa.

Virat Kohli emerges as top-scorer on a day where 23 wickets fell

It was a forgettable day for batters in Cape Town earlier today. South African captain Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bat first in the New Year's Test match at Newlands. The decision backfired as Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul helped India bowl the home team out for just 55 runs.

In reply, India got skittled out for 153 runs. Virat Kohli was the top scorer of the day with 46 runs, followed closely by Rohit Sharma's 39 and Shubman Gill's 36. Markram led the charge in the Proteas' second innings, remaining unbeaten on 36 runs.

The Proteas ended Day 1 with 62/3 on the board in the second innings. India still have a first innings lead of 36 runs, heading into Day 2. It will be exciting to see which team wins the Test.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App