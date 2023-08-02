[Watch] Virat Kohli takes the field as a substitute during the 3rd India vs West Indies ODI 

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli returned to the field during the 3rd ODI against West Indies as a substitute fielder. Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma were rested by the team management for the second and third ODI of this series to give chances to fringe players ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Ishan Kishan got an opportunity to open the innings with Shubman Gill in Rohit Sharma's absence. The Southpaw utilized the opportunity well and scored three half-centuries in the series. However, the replacement batters at the number 3 position did not enjoy similar success.

Three different batters - Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Ruturaj Gaikwad - played in Virat Kohli's usual ODI batting spot against West Indies. However, all three of them failed to make an impression during those innings.

During the second innings in the third ODI, as the West Indies chased a target of 352, Virat Kohli came onto the field for a while to get involved in the action. Here's a video of his appearance:

What happened between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli in the IPL, it was painful for me: Kapil Dev

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev recently admitted that it was painful for him to watch the on-field spat between Kohli and Gambhir during IPL 2023. The incident transpired after a league match between RCB and LSG during the first half of May.

In an interview with The Week magazine, Kapil Dev opened up about the incident and said:

"They (BCCI) have to groom players to be good citizens also. What happened between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli in the IPL, it was painful for me. My two most important people - Kohli, one of the top batters in the world; Gambhir is now a member of Parliament - how can they behave in such a manner? But sportsmen do lose their mind, from Pele to Don Bradman to all people."

On IPL, he added:

"IPL is a great thing, but IPL can spoil you also. Because a little bit of injuries, and you will play in IPL. A little bit of injuries, you won't play for India. You would take a break. I'm being very open about it."

Do you agree with Kapil Dev's views? Sound off in the comments section.