[Watch] Virat Kohli takes new RCB teammate Liam Livingstone's bat, tries shadow batting in middle of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli returned to form with a fantastic half-century in the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The star Indian batter was in a fun mood during the second innings of the match and shared a light-hearted interaction with England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, his new Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate.

The incident happened during a short break in England's innings as Virat Kohli went towards Liam Livingstone and took his bat. The veteran then took a stance and shadow-batted with the willow.

A video of the same was shared on Instagram. You can watch the clip right here:

Trending

The video has received more than 10,000 likes on Instagram already. Kohli, like every other stadium in the world, received loud cheers from the Ahmedabad crowd whenever the ball went towards him or when he looked towards a particular section of the stands.

Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone will play together for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

While Kohli and Livingstone were in opposite teams in the India vs England series, both players will don the Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Kohli was the number one retention by RCB ahead of the mega auction, with the franchise retaining his services for a whopping ₹21 crore.

Livingstone was one of the many overseas players signed by RCB at the mega auction. The English all-rounder was with the Punjab Kings until last season. PBKS decided against retaining him ahead of the mega auction, and RCB grabbed the opportunity to sign him for ₹8.75 crore.

Chennai Super Kings were also interested in signing the English all-rounder. However, they pulled out of the bidding war after submitting a last bid worth ₹8.5 crore. Livingstone is known for his big hits and part-time spin bowling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news