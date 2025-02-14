[Watch] Virat Kohli tries making Shreyas Iyer laugh, then goes to Shubman Gill and bursts out in laughter with him

Virat Kohli returned to form with a half-century during the third ODI of the recently concluded three-match series between India and England. The star Indian batter seemed to be in a good mood on the field after the second innings as he tried making his teammates laugh.

Ad

In a short clip that has gone viral from the match played on February 12 in Ahmedabad, Kohli first tried to make Shreyas Iyer laugh. Iyer had a short laugh with him and then apparently shifted his focus to another thing.

Kohli then went towards Shubman Gill and apparently tried to make him laugh as well. Gill and Kohli then burst out in laughter together. You can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

An X user shared the video on his profile on February 14. The video has received more than 2,000 likes on the social media platform already. This incident happened after the India vs England ODI match ended at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill starred in India's emphatic win against England

Talking about the Ahmedabad ODI between India and England, Jos Buttler's decision to field first after winning the toss backfired as India posted 356 on the board. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma got out cheaply, but Shubman Gill hit a ton, while Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli recorded a half-century each to help India post a big score.

Ad

Gill was the top scorer for India with 112. Iyer supported him brilliantly with a 64-ball 78, while Kohli scored an impressive 55-ball 52. Gill and Kohli had a partnership of 116 runs for the second wicket, followed by a 104-run third-wicket stand between Gill and Iyer.

England managed only 214 in 34.2 overs, losing all their wickets. With this huge win, India completed a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series against England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news