[Watch] Virat Kohli unhappy after losing his wicket to debutant Matthew Kuhnemann from a close call

Virat Kohli looked well-set for a big score on his home ground in Delhi when debutant Matthew Kuhnemann sent him back to the dressing room in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series.

Kohli was batting on 44 when a delivery from Kuhnemann hit him on his bat and pads almost simultaneously. The visitors appealed for an LBW, and the on-field umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger.

Initially, it looked like the ball hit Kohli's bat first and then on the pads. Hence, India asked for a review. Slow-motion replays showed that the ball probably hit the bat and the pad at the same time, which is why the third umpire gave the benefit of the doubt to the on-field umpire and went for ball-tracking.

The ball tracking showed that the ball would clip the leg stump, and the umpire's decision stood. Virat Kohli walked back to the dressing room after a 44-run knock. He was not happy with the dismissal. Here's a video of Kohli's wicket and his reaction after watching the replay in the dressing room:

India in deep trouble after Virat Kohli's wicket falls

The Australian spinners have troubled the Indian batters in the first innings of the ongoing Delhi Test match. Nathan Lyon has already completed a five-wicket haul, while rookie spinners Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann have accounted for one scalp each.

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

India started the day at 21/0, but they have slumped to 153/7 after 58 overs. All-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are currently batting in the middle. India still trail by 110 runs in the first innings.

It will be interesting to see if Ashwin and Patel can stitch up a partnership and curb Australia's lead. You can follow the live scorecard for this match right here.

