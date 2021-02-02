Watch: Virat Kohli working in the nets ahead of the England Test series

Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen working in the nets on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Test series against England.

In a video posted by Virat Kohli on his official Instagram handle, the Indian skipper was captured batting in the nets, concentrating closely on the ball.

Along with the video and a picture of him where he was spotted defending the ball watchfully, Virat Kohli wrote:

“Keep your head down and keep working.”

Earlier in the day, the BCCI posted a video of the Indian team having a fun bonding session on Day 1 of their outdoor training.

With the players having ended their quarantine, the coaching staff decided to ease them into training mode. Team India players were spotted having a fun time, engaging themselves in a number of light-hearted activities, including a game of footvolley - a game that combines aspects of beach volleyball and football.

The India-England Tests starts in Chennai on February 5. The second Test will also be played at the same venue while the remaining two Tests will be held at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The third Test will be a pink-ball encounter.

"Dynamic between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will be an interesting story" - Kevin Pieterson

The India-England Test series will see Virat Kohli back as captain while Ajinkya Rahane will go back to being the vice-captain despite the latter engineering a stunning series win Down Under.

Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, former England captain Kevin Pietersen said in this regard:

"Ajinkya Rahane, how's he going to go, being captain in Australia and then coming back and (Virat) Kohli, how's that dynamic going to work? It's going to be a very interesting dynamic. I think that might be something that is talked about a lot during this series.”

The last time Team India faced England at home, Virat Kohli led the way with 655 runs, including a best of 235.

With some question marks being raised over his captaincy, Virat Kohli will be eager to emphatically shut his critics with a straight bat.