Watch: Virat Kohli works hard in the gym ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai

Virat Kohli has been sweating it hard in the gym to get himself ready ahead of his Test return in the first week of December. Kohli took a rest from India's three-match T20I series and the first Test match against the visiting New Zealand team. It is a much-needed break for Kohli as he has spent a lot of time in bio bubbles this year.

The Indian skipper shared a video on his official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of his workout routine. In the video, fans can see Kohli doing a back extension exercise. He captioned the post:

“ Ease is a greater threat to progress than hardship” - denzel Washington.

You can watch the video below:

Kohli would often let Dhoni handle little details and prowl on the boundary in ODIs: Bharat Arun

Former Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun recently revealed interesting details regarding the transition phase when Virat Kohli took over as skipper of the white-ball team. He said that Kohli used to let MS Dhoni handle field placements and other things and go to the field near the boundary for his team.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Bharat Arun said:

“Ravi (Shastri) told the importance of having a senior member like Dhoni in the team. It was about giving a lot of respect. and he would definitely help him. Kohli understood that, of course, and it was a seamless transition."

He also underlined the trust and respect Kohli had for Dhoni.

"You could see the respect in the way Kohli would often let Dhoni handle little details and prowl on the boundary in ODIs," he said. "That kind of stuff can’t have happened without trust and respect. And Dhoni also saw he was given the space and responded so well.”

In Kohli's absence, Ajinkya Rahane is officiating as skipper for Team India in the first Test in Kanpur. Virat Kohli will return to lead Team India in the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee